Trump to preside over historic Arab-Israel recognition deals

Gene J. Puskar/AP
President Donald Trump speaks at a 19th anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 9:04 AM, Sep 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-15 12:30:25-04

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to preside over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that could herald a dramatic shift in Middle East power dynamics.

The Tuesday ceremony at the White House is aimed at showcasing presidential statesmanship ahead of November's election.

Trump will host more than 700 guests on the South Lawn to witness the sealing of the agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and Bahrain.

The agreements will formalize the normalization of the Jewish state's already warming relations with the two countries — and may pave the way for a broader Arab-Israeli rapprochement after decades of enmity.

