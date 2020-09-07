Menu

Hospital: Russia's Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive after poisoning

Pavel Golovkin/AP
FILE - In this July 20, 2019, file photo, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. The hospital treating Navalny says he has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
Posted at 7:46 AM, Sep 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-07 10:49:23-04

BERLIN (AP) — The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive.

German experts say Navalny, who fell ill Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia, was poisoned with a substance belonging to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Berlin’s Charite hospital said Monday that Navalny’s condition has further improved, allowing doctors to end the medically induced coma and gradually ease him off mechanical ventilation.

It noted that he was responding to speech but “long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.”

The German government last week demanded that Russia investigate the case.

