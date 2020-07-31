Menu

Hong Kong postpones elections by one year, citing coronavirus

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, Friday, July 31, 2020. She announce to postpone legislative elections scheduled for Sept. 6, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Posted at 4:25 AM, Jul 31, 2020
HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The Hong Kong government is invoking an emergency ordinance in delaying the elections. Lam says Hong Kong's government has the support of the Chinese government in making the decision.

Hong Kong has had a surge in coronavirus infections since the beginning of July.

The postponement is a setback for the opposition, which was hoping to capitalize on disenchantment with the current pro-Beijing majority to make gains.

Pro-democracy lawmakers have accused the government of using the outbreak as an excuse to delay the elections.

