UA's Lloyd to coach U.S. U18 team this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd has been chosen to lead the USA Men's U18 National Team that will compete this summer in the 2024 FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup.

Lloyd's assistant coaches will be Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry. The tournament is scheduled to begin June 3.

"This is a tremendous honor to serve as the head coach of USA Basketball's Men's U18 National Team," Lloyd said, who was named National Coach of the Year by NABC, USBWA and Associated Press in 2022. "I have always loved FIBA basketball and the different ways the game is played around the world. I look forward to this opportunity to now compete in a FIBA competition while representing USA Basketball."

He will be serving his first USA Basketball head coaching assignment as he was a court coach for the 2022 USA Men's U18 National Team. He has previously served USA Basketball as a committee member.