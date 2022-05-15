Wrong-way driver nearly causes crash on SR51 Sunday

PHOENIX — It was a scary moment on a Valley freeway Sunday as a wrong-way driver zoomed past other drivers.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, a driver was spotted traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 51 near Cactus Road in Phoenix.

ADOT video captured by ABC15 shows the vehicle traveling the wrong way in the HOV lane near McDowell Road. At one point the vehicle nearly collided with a vehicle traveling the right way in the number one lane of the freeway.

Wrong-way driver near crashes on SR51

In the video, you can see a DPS trooper arriving at the location at which point the driver begins to stop.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the vehicle stopped just south of McDowell and the driver has been detained.

ABC15 is working to learn more information on the driver.

Sunday's event marks the 10th time ABC15 has documented a wrong-way driver incident in the Valley this year.