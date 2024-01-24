Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsStatewide News

Actions

Woman arrested after making repeated threats toward Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

Threats to Sheriff Lamb and his family have reportedly occurred for several months, officials say
Voters in Florida, other states report receiving threatening emails demanding a vote for Trump
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Voters in Florida, other states report receiving threatening emails demanding a vote for Trump
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 16:08:53-05

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of repeatedly threatening Sheriff Mark Lamb.

According to a probable cause statement from PCSO, last week Hannah Luna emailed Sheriff Lamb despite an order of protection that was served to her in August 2023.

Days later, Luna sent Lamb another email with a threatening photo of his minor daughter. His wife also reported seeing a social media post by Luna posting the sheriff’s child "for sale" online.

The threats were reportedly made over the course of several months.

PCSO says, that due to “increased threats…to use (increasingly violent) means,” the victims were worried Luna “has the ability to carry them out.”

Luna was taken into custody on aggravated harassment, threatening, and tampering charges, and “denied having any access to the internet or electronic devices.”

Official documents state that Luna had a current arrest warrant out of Coolidge, had violated a prior court order, and previously failed to appear for other cases.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood