Why is gas in Arizona so high? Arizona faces unique challenges that make prices higher

The pain at the pump has reached a new level. Arizona now ranks fourth in the country for the highest cost of gas per gallon.

ABC15 asked Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, why it is costing Arizonans more.

De Haan says Arizona is one of a few states that has three different types of blends required during the month of March, as opposed to other states that have one or two.

He says politicians have put these requirements in place in an effort to keep our air cleaner. In return, our state is divided into five areas with three different types of required gas.

De Haan says that restricts the flow of supply at a time when there is less gas available because refineries are doing maintenance before the summer driving season.

"It's a complexity in making the transition when it needs to be done as quickly it needs to be done and how much supply is needed, especially considering that we're also in spring break time of year when demand is starting to go up and all of that has pushed up Arizona. So if there's anything, Arizona is rather unique," De Haan said.

De Haan says he expects a slight drop in prices over the course of the next few weeks.