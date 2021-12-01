Watch
Welcome to Reindeer Road! Arizona's newest, longest and brightest holiday light display

Welcome to World of Illumination! Arizona's longest and brightest holiday light display.
Posted at 3:32 PM, Dec 01, 2021
TEMPE — Welcome to World of Illumination's newest show, Reindeer Road! This is an entirely new twinkling experience from start to finish in Tempe.

Not only is Reindeer Road Arizona's largest and longest drive-through animated light show, but Reindeer Road is also the largest and longest drive-through animated light show in the ENTIRE WORLD!

The mile of festive decorations features two million synchronized lights that dance to your favorite holiday songs. You will cruise through 25 minutes of tunnels, twists, and turns with delightful surprises at every corner.

IF YOU GO:
Tempe Diablo Stadium
2200 W Alameda Dr.
Tempe, AZ 85282

