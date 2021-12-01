Welcome to Reindeer Road! Arizona's newest, longest and brightest holiday light display

TEMPE — Welcome to World of Illumination's newest show, Reindeer Road! This is an entirely new twinkling experience from start to finish in Tempe.

Catch a glimpse of the show in the video above!

Not only is Reindeer Road Arizona's largest and longest drive-through animated light show, but Reindeer Road is also the largest and longest drive-through animated light show in the ENTIRE WORLD!

The mile of festive decorations features two million synchronized lights that dance to your favorite holiday songs. You will cruise through 25 minutes of tunnels, twists, and turns with delightful surprises at every corner.

IF YOU GO:

Tempe Diablo Stadium

2200 W Alameda Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85282