WATCH: Memorial underway to remember the victims of the Yarnell Hill Fire

YARNELL, AZ — Friday marks 10 years since 19 Granite Mountain hotshots were killed battling the Yarnell Hill Fire.

A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. in Prescott at the Yavapai County Courthouse.

Watch the memorial live in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

RELATED: Granite Mountain Hotshot's memory lives on through association giving back to future firefighters