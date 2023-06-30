WATCH: Memorial underway to remember the victims of the Yarnell Hill Fire
Josh Frigerio
Signage at the Observation Deck shows the photos of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. In the background is the town of Yarnell and the Fatality Site.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 18:18:15-04
YARNELL, AZ — Friday marks 10 years since 19 Granite Mountain hotshots were killed battling the Yarnell Hill Fire.
A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. in Prescott at the Yavapai County Courthouse.
