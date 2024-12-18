Watch Now
WATCH: Kyrsten Sinema makes farewell speech on Senate floor

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is expected to give a farewell speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday morning.

In March, she announced she would not run for reelection.

“I love Arizona and I am so proud of what we’ve delivered,” she said in a video posted to social media. “Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year.”

Sinema was a Democrat for most of her political career but left the party late last year, saying she doesn’t fit into the two-party system.

In 2022, Senator Sinema, then registered as a Democrat, announced that she had registered as an Independent.

Since April of this year, Sinema has missed about a third of more than 200 votes.

Congressman Ruben Gallego will replace Sinema in January after winning Arizona’s Senate race against Republican Kari Lake.

