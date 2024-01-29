VIDEO: Attempted kidnapping of child walking to school in Glendale caught on camera

GLENDALE, AZ — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a fifth-grader on her way to school in the West Valley last week is in custody.

Glendale police say the incident happened near 43rd and Peoria avenues just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

In a letter from Sunset Elementary School officials obtained by ABC15, they say a car pulled up to the 11-year-old girl, and a man got out and lunged at her.

Watch video of the kidnapping attempt in the video player below:

Attempted kidnapping caught on surveillance video

The girl ran away and caught up with three other students walking to school.

She reported the incident to school officials, who then called police.

"Glendale Police want to commend the bravery of this young victim. She did exactly what she needed to do to avoid this situation from becoming much worse," officials said in a statement.

Police say they obtained video footage and were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody and faces attempted kidnapping charges.

Police documents say the suspect lived in the area near the victim's apartment. The suspect was not known to the victim, officials say.

Officials provided an update on the case Monday morning:

Update from Glendale police on attempted kidnapping of fifth-grader

School leaders provided the following safety tips for students and parents:

For students:



Stay alert and cautious. Stay off of cell phones and be aware of your surroundings.

Travel to and from school in groups, do not travel alone.

Do not talk to strangers.

Do not approach strangers.

Do not go anywhere with a stranger, no matter the reason he or she may give.

For parents:

