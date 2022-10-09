Two hurt after wrong way crash on Loop 202 near Desert Foothills Parkway

PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a wrong way crash early Sunday morning on the Loop 202 near Desert Foothills Parkway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 1 a.m., they received a report of a crash involving the wrong way driver in the eastbound lanes of the 202.

The white pickup truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes reportedly hit another pickup truck.

Two men, in their 20s and 30s according to DPS, were hurt in the crash.

The driver of the wrong-way truck is said to be in critical condition.

The other driver has serious injuries, but it's not clear if his injuries are considered life-threatening.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 were shut down for several hours so DPS could investigate, but they have since reopened.