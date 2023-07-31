Two arrested after police find thousands of fentanyl pills, cash, firearms

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KNXV) — Two people have been arrested in connection to an illegal fentanyl bust in Chandler.
On Wednesday, detectives with the Chandler Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested a man during a drug investigation.
At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly found to be transporting 3,000 fentanyl pills. A search warrant was obtained to search his apartment in Mesa where authorities found more drugs.
At the apartment, detectives seized 51,000 fentanyl pills, $31,760 in cash, and 10 firearms, according to Chandler PD.
A woman was also arrested on related charges.
They were both booked into jail on several charges related to narcotics, illegal firearms possession, and money laundering.
