Intersection at River and Craycroft closed due to crash

The intersection at North Craycroft Road and East River Road is closed due to a nearby crash, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

This is a two-vehicle crash, PCSD said, with unknown injuries.

PCSD advises drivers to avoid the area.

