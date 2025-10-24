Intersection at River and Craycroft closed due to crash

The intersection at North Craycroft Road and East River Road is closed due to a nearby crash, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
This is a two-vehicle crash, PCSD said, with unknown injuries.
PCSD advises drivers to avoid the area.
The intersection at North Craycroft Road and East River Road is closed due to a nearby crash, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
This is a two-vehicle crash, PCSD said, with unknown injuries.
PCSD advises drivers to avoid the area.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.