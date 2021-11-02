Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Trial starts over quality of health care in Arizona prisons

items.[0].image.alt
Tom Hood/AP
FILE - Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis is shown on Jan. 20, 2004, in Buckeye, Ariz. A trial began on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in a lawsuit challenging the quality of health care for the more than 27,000 people incarcerated in Arizona's state-run prisons. The trial was called after a 6-year-old settlement resolving the case was thrown out by a judge who concluded the state showed little interest in making many of the improvements it promised under the deal. (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File)
Prisoners Health Care
Posted at 7:44 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 22:44:53-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An incarcerated woman who testified at a trial over the quality of health care in Arizona prisons tearfully recalled her frustration about the length of time it took to be diagnosed and treated for multiple sclerosis.

Kendall Johnson detailed her repeated attempts to get help for what started as numbness in her feet and legs in 2017 and was diagnosed as multiple sclerosis in 2020.

The trial was called after a judge threw out a 6-year-old settlement resolving the lawsuit.

The judge explained the state showed little interest in making many of the improvements it promised.

The state denied allegations it was providing inadequate care.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!