Traffic stop near Marana leads to seizure of 36 lbs of fentanyl

MARANA, AZ — A man is facing charges after a drug bust on Interstate 10 led to the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl.

On March 10, troopers with the Arizona Department of Transportation and a U.S. Border Patrol agent conducted a traffic stop on a driver of a Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver was traveling westbound on I-10 at milepost 231, in Marana.

During the stop, a search of the vehicle was performed leading troopers to find more than 36 pounds of fentanyl pills in a concealed bag.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Erick Jimenez of Rio Rico, AZ. He was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioids (such as fentanyl) are currently the main cause of overdose deaths in the United States