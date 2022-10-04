Tornado devastates Coconino County community

The The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado affected areas in Coconino County, Monday afternoon.

Up to 10 homes were damaged in Junipine Estates, a community north of Williams. Just 30 miles away from Flagstaff.

Some families there are now forced to pick up the pieces after a tornado tore through the area, snapping trees and knocking over power lines.

DEVELOPING: Tornado rips through Williams, AZ. Here’s a look at some of the damage left behind. We’ll have more tonight at 10pm on @abc15 #williams #arizona #tornado pic.twitter.com/oCwtXnGeqy — Luzdelia Caballero (@luzdelia_c) October 4, 2022

In the Schmidt family's case, even ripping off the roof of their porch.

"We've never experienced anything like it," Teres Schmidt told ABC15.

Teresa Schmidt says she is still processing it all.

"Everything came crashing down. These shelves I had them across the wall," she added.

Schmidt says at one point the whole house began to shake.

"The chimney on top…it blew off. It tore off the roof and it shifted all this stuff all over the place.”

It went as quickly as it came, devastating most everything in its path.

"I was so scared," said Schmidt.

Once it passed, she says she looked around and couldn't recognize her home.

"There's a lot of damage. A lot of damage. Especially to the back and right here in the front. I had an assessor already come by and he says the whole house shifted to the east of the property," she told ABC15.

Busted windows and toppled sheds could also be seen in the area.

"The shingles on the roof, they're gone. I feel kind of defeated," she said.

"It's hard," ABC15’s Luzdelia Caballero said.

"Yes, it’s very hard," she responded.

While it's difficult for Schmidt to see her home like this, she's thankful to be alive and know she's covered.

"I kept up with my insurance all these years and I've been here 17 years. "It feels awful. I feel sad, but it's repairable though," said Schmidt.

