Surprise police: Man arrested after his wife is fatally shot

Posted at 9:40 PM, Aug 24, 2020
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his wife.

They say 60-year-old Elbert Hollingsworth has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say they received a 911 call about 3 a.m. Monday from a woman who said she had been shot and needed help.

Officers arrived and found 55-year-old Lisa Hollingsworth inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a hospital and later was pronounced dead.

Police say Elbert Hollingsworth was in the driveway of the home when officers arrived and was arrested.

