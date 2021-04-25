Small plane crashes while landing at Sedona Airport; 2 hurt

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed while landing at the Sedona Airport in northern Arizona.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say the Cessna C182 veered off the runway around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The plane clipped a parked aircraft, struck a fuel truck and then flipped over.

An FAA spokesman says three people were aboard the plane. Sedona Fire Department officials say two people were transported to a hospital.

Their names, ages and conditions were not immediately available.

An FAA spokesperson says the agency will be investigating the cause of the crash, which has closed the airport runway and forced flights into Sedona to be diverted.