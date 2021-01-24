Search for two inmates who escaped Florence prison

FLORENCE, AZ — Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Arizona State Prison Complex - Florence.

On Saturday, inmates John Charpiot and David Harmon escaped from the medium custody south unit at ASPC-Florence, according to a release from the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADCRR).

Charpiot, was admitted to the prison in 2011 after being convicted out of Maricopa County to serve 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse.

Harmon, was admitted to the prison in 2012 after being convicted out of Maricopa County to serve a total of 100 years for kidnapping charges and second-degree burglary charges.

ADCRR said the inmates were not accounted for during the 8:30 p.m. count Saturday, January 23. They were last accounted for at the 4 p.m. count Saturday.

Authorities say the search for the inmates is top priority and all available resources are being deployed to the search efforts.

ADCRR has dispatched its chase teams, tracking dogs and fugitive apprehension unit to find the inmates.

ADCRR is providing notification of an escape of two medium custody inmates from ASPC-Florence. The inmates are David T. Harmon #057610 & John B. Charpiot #265660. Anyone spotting them, or with information of their whereabouts, is encouraged to call 911. https://t.co/jfpll4ulA2 pic.twitter.com/xUpJSBFcOf — AZ DEPT OF CORRECTIONS, REHABILITATION & REENTRY (@AZCorrections) January 24, 2021

Local authorities and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are also assisting in the search.

A $25,000 reward per inmate is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

AZDPS & @dougducey are providing up to $25K as a reward for tips leading to the capture of each escapee. Additionally, up to $10K is being provided thanks to David Gonzales at @USMarshalsHQ. Anyone with credible tips should call 9-1-1 & then contact Silent Witness (480-WITNESS). https://t.co/6aNXdsmKTL — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 24, 2021

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.