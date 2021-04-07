Watch
Ruling: Grand jury must be notified of defendant's letter

Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 06, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona court decision says prosecutors must notify a grand jury when a defendant sends a letter outlining a defense so that jurors can decide whether to see the letter.

The Court of Appeals issued its ruling Tuesday in a case involving Chung Trinh, a psychiatry practice's co-owner awaiting trial on charges of practicing medicine without a license and other crimes.

The ruling said a Maricopa County Superior Court judge rejected Trinh's request to order the grand jury to reconsider whether there was probable cause to indict Tring after prosecutors didn't disclose the existence of Trinh's letter.

