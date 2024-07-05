Remains of missing Flagstaff woman Kelly Paduchowski found Friday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Officials have confirmed that they have located the remains of 45-year-old Kelly Paduchowski, who was reported missing last weekend in the Flagstaff area.

According to officials, Kelly was reported to have left her home in west Flagstaff Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, police announced her remains were located at approximately 10 a.m. The location of her remains will not be disclosed at this time due to investigation efforts, officials say.

Flagstaff PD

According to court paperwork, Kelly's husband, Daniel, reported her missing shortly after 7:30 p.m. when he had not heard from her and she had not arrived at home.

During an investigation, Daniel told authorities his wife was going to Lake Mary for a run and swim and he last saw her around 1:30 p.m.

Her vehicle was instead located at the Campbell Mesa Trailhead, located in east Flagstaff. Cell phone data showed that Kelly's phone traveled a near-direct route from their home to the Campbell Mesa Trailhead.

On Monday, officials arrested Daniel on an aggravated assault charge in connection to Kelly. Daniel is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Flagstaff police, in a release Friday, thanked the community and volunteers who helped bring the search to a close.