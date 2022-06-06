Public schools could have additional transportation options

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Senate Bill 1630, designed to give schools transportation options outside the conventional 80-passenger yellow school bus, is headed to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.

Alternate transportation, such as passenger vehicles designed fit 11 to 15 people, would be allowed under the new law, which was sponsored by Arizona State Senator Sine Kerr (R).

In addition to helping transport students in rural areas, the bill aims to give more people the opportunity to drive for Arizona schools without having to obtain a commercial license.

The bill went to the floor of the State House today for its final reading.

