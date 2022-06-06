Public schools could have additional transportation options

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Senate Bill 1630, designed to give schools transportation options outside the conventional 80-passenger yellow school bus, is headed to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.
Alternate transportation, such as passenger vehicles designed fit 11 to 15 people, would be allowed under the new law, which was sponsored by Arizona State Senator Sine Kerr (R).
In addition to helping transport students in rural areas, the bill aims to give more people the opportunity to drive for Arizona schools without having to obtain a commercial license.
The bill went to the floor of the State House today for its final reading.
RELATED: Arizona Lawmakers introduce bill to expand school transportation
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.