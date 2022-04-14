AZ lawmakers introduce school transportation bill

TUCSON, Ariz. — School districts across Arizona have struggled with getting students to and from school this year. Part of the issue is a shortage of qualified school bus drivers. Now, some Arizona lawmakers are hoping to help by changing the rules about what types of vehicles can take kids to school.

Arizona Senate Bill 1630 would allow schools options outside traditional school buses including smaller vehicles drivers won't need a CDL to operate.

The bill, sponsored by State Senator Sine Kerr, would give schools the ability to use vans that fit 11 to 15 passengers.

"So for example, in our rural and remote areas it may not make sense to send a full 80 passenger yellow school bus in mountainous terrain... maybe on tribal lands or roads or where you are really hard to reach and there's only a small group of students," said Sen. Kerr.

The bill also aims to give more people the opportunity to drive for schools without getting a commercial drivers license. Senator Kerr says its hard to keep commercial drivers working for districts when there are higher paying jobs out there.

"Those are really tiny jobs. And once a person is able to get a commercial driver's license it's very hard to compete in the marketplace with some of the other great operators or shipping companies who pay great versus doing that poor traditional school bus drivers," Sen. Kerr said.

Lawmakers brought up one concern in Wednesday's committee meeting. They worried schools might not be able to get these new kinds of vehicles insured.

"It doesn't prohibit the districts in any way from reaching an agreement on their own insurance needs and what is required by their underwriters," Kerr said.

The bill passed a House Committee of the Whole vote Wednesday. It will still need to pass a vote by the full House and a signature from the governor before it becomes law.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

