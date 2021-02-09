Prescott Valley couple accused of assaulting some neighbors

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A couple in Prescott Valley have been arrested for allegedly assaulting their neighbors at a Super Bowl watching party.

Prescott Valley police say 46-year-old Eric Corozza and his 38-year-old girlfriend Lindsay Excell both are facing aggravated assault and other charges.

They say Corozza reportedly barricaded himself inside the house with a handgun after getting into a fight with Excell on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that during the argument, Corozza allegedly pointed a handgun at a neighbor who was also inside the home.

Another neighbor tried to unsuccessfully disarm Corozza. Police say Excell then assaulted one of the neighbors, who was being restrained by Corozza.

The two eventually surrendered to authorities and were arrested.