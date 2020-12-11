Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Prescott police arrest suspect in deputy home shooting

items.[0].image.alt
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 1:49 PM, Dec 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-11 15:49:23-05

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at the home of a Yavapai County sheriff's deputy where the bullets almost hit a sleeping child.

The Prescott Valley Police Department made the arrest on Tuesday.

Police said only that the person arrested was male but did not provide his name or age, and department Jerry Ferguson told the AP in an email on Friday that he could not provide any additional information, including whether the person was an adult or a juvenile.

Authorities said the shots were fired on Dec. 3 and nearly hit a 4-year-old child.

No one was hurt. An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7