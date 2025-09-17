Police investigate 'suspicious bag' near Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police were called to investigate outside the Turning Point USA headquarters, where a "suspicious bag" was located near a memorial for Charlie Kirk.

Officials were called to the scene near 48th Street and Baseline Road on Wednesday morning, where groups of people have been paying respect to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at an event in Utah.

Images from the scene on Wednesday morning showed a police presence outside the headquarters, with the roadway blocked off.

Phoenix police say they were called to the scene after receiving information about a "suspicious bag" in the area.

Officials say people nearby were cleared and the bomb squad was called to check out the item out of an abundance of caution.

"There is not a threat attached to the incident," police said on X. Around 9:30 a.m., police said the bag was deemed safe.

Kirk was the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization, Turning Point USA.

Kirk held many events in Arizona during the 2024 presidential election race, as he campaigned for President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

A public memorial is set to take place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Last weekend, a man was taken into custody after destroying items at the growing Turning Point headquarters memorial.