Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsStatewide News

Actions

Pinal County investigators gets federal immigration enforcement authority

The county attorney's office announced investigators sworn in as 287(g) officers
Pinal County investigators now have federal authority to identify and help remove criminal immigrants from the justice system. Hear part of the announcement from the Pinal County Attorney.
Pinal County Attorney announces investigators have been sworn in as immigration officers
PCAO immigration officer presser
Posted

ELOY, AZ — Pinal County investigators now have federal authority to identify and help remove criminal immigrants from the justice system.

The county attorney's office announced that investigators were sworn in as 287(g) officers, giving them enhanced immigration enforcement capabilities.

County Attorney Brad Miller made the announcement Monday morning with ICE officials to discuss the new program.

Watch the announcement in the video player below:

The 287(g) program allows state and local law enforcement agencies to enter into partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce federal immigration law.

Under the program, designated officers receive training and authorization to identify immigrants in the country illegally during their regular law enforcement duties.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW