Pinal County investigators gets federal immigration enforcement authority

ELOY, AZ — Pinal County investigators now have federal authority to identify and help remove criminal immigrants from the justice system.

The county attorney's office announced that investigators were sworn in as 287(g) officers, giving them enhanced immigration enforcement capabilities.

County Attorney Brad Miller made the announcement Monday morning with ICE officials to discuss the new program.

Watch the announcement in the video player below:

The 287(g) program allows state and local law enforcement agencies to enter into partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce federal immigration law.

Under the program, designated officers receive training and authorization to identify immigrants in the country illegally during their regular law enforcement duties.

