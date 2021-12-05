Passenger jumps out of plane taxiing at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix's main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself.

The man's identity wasn't released and it wasn't immediately clear why he jumped form Flight 4236 after its arrival from Colorado Springs on Saturday. A Southwest spokesperson said the flight captain notified the tower and the plane went to its assigned gate.

A Fire Department spokesperson said the man locked himself in a fire station dorm room but firefighters were able to get him to unlock the door. He was taken to a hospital with a leg injury.

