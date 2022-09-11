One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries.

GCNP says Vanderlugt entered the river at Bedrock Rapid, Colorado River mile 131.

Vanderlugt was on day five of a multi-day commercial river trip.

Members of Vanderlugt's group pulled him out of the water and began CPR and were unsuccessful.

Park Rangers were flown to his location and all attempts to resuscitate Vanderlugt failed.

Park Rangers say four other people were treated and flown to the South Rim Helibase in non-critical condition.

National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the fatality.