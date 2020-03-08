Menu

No fans, no fun: Athletes uneasy over empty-arena solutions

Posted: 4:48 PM, Mar 08, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-08 19:48:55-04
GAIL BURTON/AP
FILE - In this April 29, 2015, file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Caleb Joseph connects for a single against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore. Jeff Samardzija pitched for the White Sox in the game at Camden Yards closed to fans because of rioting in Baltimore prompted by the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died in police custody. U.S. sports leaders are now weighing whether to bar fans from ballparks and stadiums to help stall the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
Virus Outbreak Empty Stadiums

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — As U.S. sports leagues weigh whether to bar fans from ballparks and stadiums to help stall the coronavirus outbreak, San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija is one of the few players who can tell them exactly what that looks like.

He pitched for the Chicago White Sox in a 2015 game played without fans in Baltimore due to riots in the city.

"t's not very fun,'' he said.

The NBA has already warned franchises that empty-stadium games might prove necessary, as has already become common in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

With MLB's opening day, March Madness and the Masters coming up, athletes are worried about the prospect of locked-down venues.

