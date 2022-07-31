Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group

Veterans Day Arizona
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A visitor looks up at the Navajo Code Talkers Memorial on Veterans Day Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Veterans Day Arizona
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 17:07:10-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers has died. Samuel Sandoval's wife, Malula, says he died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico. He was 98.

Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers during World War II.

Sandoval's death leaves three still alive today. The code that was based on the then-unwritten Navajo language confounded Japanese military cryptologists and helped the U.S. win the war.

The Code Talkers are celebrated annually on Aug. 14, the date the Japanese surrendered.

Malula Sandoval said her husband had been looking forward to the celebration.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Absolutely Arizona with Pat Parris

🌵 Email Pat Parris with suggestions for places we should showcase!