National Dog Bite Awareness: Arizona has some of the highest rates across America

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Analysts are categorizing Arizona as the top 10 state for dog-bite and other dog-related injury claims.

According to information sourced through Insurance Information Institute (Triple I) and State Farm, nearly 500 claims were filed last year in Arizona.

Their findings show each claim costed more than $43,000 on average, totaling a value of over $14 million.

Arizona state law imposes strict liability on dog owners for injuries pets may cause, even if the owner didn't realize their dog could cause such harm.

The owner of a dog which bites a person when the person is in or on a public place or lawfully in or on a private place, including the property of the owner of the dog, is liable for damages suffered by the person bitten, regardless of the former viciousness of the dog or the owner's knowledge of its viciousness.

The analysis also reveals there was a national 39% increase in cost per claims over the past decade.

This increase was "no doubt due to increased medical costs, as well as the size of settlements, judgments and jury awards given to plaintiffs,” shared Triple I Strategic Communication Director Janet Ruiz in a statement.

Across the nation, nearly 18,000 bite-claims were reported in 2022.

