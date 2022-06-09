Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

New dog park planned for Tucson's east side

City inviting public input
Visit the City of Tucson website to offer input on a new dog park design at Lincoln Park.
DogPark.png
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 20:22:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is making plans for a new dog park at Lincoln Park, off East Escalante Road near Pantano Road.

Residents are invited to offer input on the design through an online survey that addresses frequency of use and amenities. Parks and Recreation is also considering a potential memorial brick project that could help fund the new park.

Potential amenities for canine park-goers include a dog agility course, misting feature, tunnels, a human-and-pet drinking fountain and bone-shaped benches.

Members of the public interested offering feedback can access the survey through the City's website.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰