New dog park planned for Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is making plans for a new dog park at Lincoln Park, off East Escalante Road near Pantano Road.
Residents are invited to offer input on the design through an online survey that addresses frequency of use and amenities. Parks and Recreation is also considering a potential memorial brick project that could help fund the new park.
Potential amenities for canine park-goers include a dog agility course, misting feature, tunnels, a human-and-pet drinking fountain and bone-shaped benches.
Members of the public interested offering feedback can access the survey through the City's website.
