Multiple people evacuated as Big Sandy Fire burns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 07/17 9:55 a.m.

Crews handling the Big Sandy Fire have disengaged due to cloud-to-ground lightning.

Arizona State Forestry says that even with the rain the fire continues to burn and was mapped at 75 acres.

U.S. Route 93 is not impacted by the fire.

Overnight, crews on #BigSandyFire disengaged due to cloud to ground lightning. Even w/rain, fire cont. to burn actively thru night. Mapped at 75 acres. Fire at S edge of #Wikieup & burning w/n riverbed. 20 people evacuated. At this time, no impact to US 93. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/vG5Iyiwp3Z — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 17, 2022

07/16 11:57 p.m.

The Big Sandy Fire has grown to 150 acres and Arizona State Forestry (AZSF) says the fire has active fire behavior.

AZSF says 20 people have evacuated and multiple structures are threatened.

Update to #BigSandyFire: Est. 150 acres w/very active fire behavior. Fire burning in dense vegetation w/n Big Sandy Wash, near #Wikieup. Multiple structures threatened & 20 people evacuated. Add’l resources ordered for morning, incl. Hotshot Crew. #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/ZcJifGFL50 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 17, 2022

07/16 9:26 p.m.

Around 9:26 p.m. on July 16, 2022, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management responded to a 100-acre fire in south Wikieup, near US 93.

Officials say the fire was wind-driven and was burning west and north river bottom in Cottonwoods.

Arizona State Forestry says multiple structures are threatened.

#AZForestry responding to 100 acre fire, S Wikieup, near US 93. Wind-driven fire burning w/n river bottom in Cottonwoods & producing multiple spot fires. Multiple structures threatened. Add’l resources ordered, incl. engines & tenders. Highly visible from hwy. Map approx. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/bban35ET4c — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 17, 2022