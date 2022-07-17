Watch Now
Multiple people evacuated as Big Sandy Fire burns

Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 07/17 9:55 a.m.

Crews handling the Big Sandy Fire have disengaged due to cloud-to-ground lightning.

Arizona State Forestry says that even with the rain the fire continues to burn and was mapped at 75 acres.

U.S. Route 93 is not impacted by the fire.

07/16 11:57 p.m.

The Big Sandy Fire has grown to 150 acres and Arizona State Forestry (AZSF) says the fire has active fire behavior.

AZSF says 20 people have evacuated and multiple structures are threatened.

07/16 9:26 p.m.

Around 9:26 p.m. on July 16, 2022, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management responded to a 100-acre fire in south Wikieup, near US 93.

Officials say the fire was wind-driven and was burning west and north river bottom in Cottonwoods.

Arizona State Forestry says multiple structures are threatened.

