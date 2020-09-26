Menu

Mesa police shoot, kill man they say was driving stolen car

Copyright Associated Press
Posted at 6:34 PM, Sep 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-25 21:34:00-04

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say officers fatally shot a man who had been driving a stolen car.

Police spokeswoman Irene Mahone tells news outlets that Friday's incident began when officers found a man slumped over the wheel of a car in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Officers discovered the car had been reported stolen, but the man ignored commands and instead drove away.

A police helicopter spotted the vehicle in another parking lot.

Arriving officers then shot the man.

Mahone did not say what led up to the shooting or whether the man was armed.

The shooting will be investigated by Tempe police.

