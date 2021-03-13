Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Mesa police arrest suspect in theft of car with boy inside

items.[0].image.alt
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 18:45:16-05

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Surveillance video, cellphone tracking and some good old-fashioned detective work helped lead police in Arizona to a suspect accused of stealing a car parked outside a convenience store with a 2-year-old boy inside.

Mesa police located the BMW with the unharmed boy inside about 90 minutes after it was stolen last Friday.

They arrested 24-year-old Rodrigo Garcia on Thursday and booked him on suspicion of three felonies, including kidnapping.

Police say Garcia told officers he abandoned the car when he saw the toddler in the back seat.

The boy's mother says she left him in the running car because he was sleeping.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.