Mesa police arrest suspect in theft of car with boy inside

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Surveillance video, cellphone tracking and some good old-fashioned detective work helped lead police in Arizona to a suspect accused of stealing a car parked outside a convenience store with a 2-year-old boy inside.

Mesa police located the BMW with the unharmed boy inside about 90 minutes after it was stolen last Friday.

They arrested 24-year-old Rodrigo Garcia on Thursday and booked him on suspicion of three felonies, including kidnapping.

Police say Garcia told officers he abandoned the car when he saw the toddler in the back seat.

The boy's mother says she left him in the running car because he was sleeping.