Man suspected in multiple Lake Havasu City arsons arrested

Posted at 6:59 PM, Feb 09, 2021
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Lake Havasu City say they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in multiple arsons.

They say Jeremy Chelgren was taken into custody Monday and turned over to Mohave County Sheriff's officials.

Police say Chelgren is jailed on suspicion of four counts of arson of an unoccupied structure, three counts of arson to an occupied structure, unlawful flight and theft.

He's also facing charges of domestic violence threats, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct related to a domestic violence incident Sunday.

Police say officers reported seeing Chelgren driving a sedan with a fake license plate that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the arsons.

Chelgren led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit before being arrested.

