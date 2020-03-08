Menu

Logano holds off Harvick in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

Posted: 4:53 PM, Mar 08, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-08 19:53:29-04
Ralph Freso/AP
Kevin Harvick (4) races Chase Elliott (9) for the lead through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano raced to his second NASCAR Cup Series win in three weeks, holding off Kevin Harvick over the final two laps after an overtime restart Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Also the winner two weeks ago in Las Vegas for Team Penske, Logano has 25 career Cup victories.

He overcame several tough moments, including a pit-road penalty for an uncontrolled tire and a broken jack during another stop.

A late caution triggered the two-lap overtime shootout with Logano, Harvick and Kyle Busch all in a decent position to win.

Logano had a good restart at the mile oval and was able to hold off Harvick. Busch was third.

