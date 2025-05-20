Hiker found dead on Grand Canyon trail

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Park Service (NPS) staff are urging hikers to be aware of heat risks as temperatures rise in and around the Grand Canyon following the death of a Washington man.

The hiker, identified as Dennis Smith, 74, of Olympia, Wash., was pronounced dead on May 15 after the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the North Kaibab Trail.

According to a release from the NPS, Smith was found half a mile below the North Kaibab Trailhead. Smith, known as an "avid and experienced hiker," according to the release, was attempting a rim-to-rim hike from the canyon's South to the North Rim.

Smith's cause of death is currently under investigation by the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

NPS warns hikers and other park visitors in the media release to remain cautious as temperatures continue to rise in late spring into early summer:

The NPS urges all visitors to Grand Canyon National Park, particularly those planning to hike or backpack in the inner canyon, to prepare for extreme heat in the coming days. Temperatures in the inner canyon are expected to reach 100°F (38°C) by the end of this week, making it critical for hikers to take proper precautions.



In light of the forecasted heat, park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during the hottest part of the day, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Hikers and backpackers attempting rigorous distances, such as rim to rim, through the inner canyon are encouraged to be self-reliant to prevent emergency situations for themselves and responders. Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, and employee safety requirements.

Hikers are urged to visit the Grand Canyon's Key Hiking Messages webpage for heat risk information, trail closures and more.