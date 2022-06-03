Hiker dead near Three-Mile Resthouse along Bright Angel Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The death of a hiker is under investigation at the Grand Canyon National Park.

On June 2, at around 5:50 p.m. the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received reports of a hiker in distress on the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.

National Park Service (NPS) says the hiker became unresponsive and bystanders attempted CPR.

A search and rescue operation was launched to find the hiker officials say. When the crew arrived all attempts to resuscitate the individual did not work.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario.

An investigation into the exact cause of death is underway by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Message from National Park Service:

"Before heading down a trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions. All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."

NPS Hiking Essentials:



Water

Food

First Aid Kit

Map

Pack

