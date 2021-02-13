Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Grand Canyon National Park water pipeline to undergo repairs

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Grand Canyon National Park
Park Service nixes rafting proposal
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-13 18:17:29-05

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park crews on Monday will begin a multiday project that will shut down for repairs the leaking cross-canyon pipeline that carries drinking water to the South Rim.

During the shutdown expected to continue through Thursday, water conservation measures will be in effect at Phantom Ranch and electrical power to the ranch will be turned off each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Park officials also said Friday there will be trail closures so crews can repair the pipeline and hikers won't be able to use the Silver Bridge across the Colorado River to reach Phantom Ranch.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!