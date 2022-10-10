First look: first ‘Fire Tiger Dessert Café’ in the country to open in Arizona

MESA, AZ — Fire Tiger Dessert Café is set to open its first US location in Arizona!

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Every drink is hand crafted and some of them are “lit.”

Fire Tiger Dessert Café is a Thailand chain that has gone global over the last few years; the company is known for its “signature fire milk tea."

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Guest will pick up their drinks from the Tiger’s mouth.

Starting October 8, the Mesa storefront will be in a “soft launch” phase.

What does that mean? Well according to Wooveena Ching, the co-owner of this storefront, for now, they’ll only be offering their signature drinks. The dessert menu will possibly be offered within a couple weeks.

IF YOU GO

Location: 111 S Dobson Rd #108 in Mesa, Arizona

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Seating area of the first United States location.

Opening day hours: Saturday, October 8, from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Fire Tiger will have a special promotion on this day, buy two drinks get one free.

Regular operating hours:



Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11a.m. to 10 :30 p.m.

WHY OPEN IN ARIZONA?

The Fire Tiger Dessert Café chain currently has branches in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia, and now it’ll have a home in Arizona!

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez In an interview with Wooveena Ching, the co-owner stated that the gold accents/details throughout location is because it’s a signature color for Fire Tiger brand.



So how did the concept land in Mesa, Arizona? Well, a visit from Rady Samphan and Wooveena Ching [Valley couple] to Thailand sparked the interest in bringing Fire Tiger Dessert Café to the Grand Canyon State.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Owners Rady Samphan and Wooveena Ching inside the 'Fire Tiger Dessert Café’ in Mesa, Arizona.

Samphan and his wife tried the chain’s popular drinks during a visit to Thailand a couple of years ago and recall them as “very delicious drink and [it] was so memorable.”