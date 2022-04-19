State Route 80 closed due to brush fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State Route 80 is closed due to a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is at milepost 338 near the Mule Pass Tunnel outside Bisbee.

Drivers are to expect delays and advised to seek an alternate route until further notice.

