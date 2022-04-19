Watch
State Route 80 closed due to brush fire

Terry Pierson
Posted at 10:19 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 01:19:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State Route 80 is closed due to a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is at milepost 338 near the Mule Pass Tunnel outside Bisbee.

Drivers are to expect delays and advised to seek an alternate route until further notice.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

