Driver accused of speeding, intoxication before hitting, killing 15-year-old boy in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in Phoenix on Friday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the teen was standing on a walkway when he was struck.

Crews took him to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver, James Nolan Michael Powers, initially stayed at the scene but ran before officers arrived, according to police.

He was quickly caught a short distance away and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, officers smelled alcohol on Powers' breath and noticed he had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. He reportedly refused to complete a field sobriety test.

The documents also state that Powers was traveling in excess of 80 mph in a posted 40 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Powers reportedly lost control of his Ford Mustang, hit a utility pole, and went onto a sidewalk before hitting the victim.

Powers was arrested and booked into jail to face charges for manslaughter and hit-and-run with death.