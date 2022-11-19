DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested on I-10 near Tonopah

PHOENIX — A person was arrested around midnight Friday night near Tonopah for allegedly driving on the wrong side of I-10 in the West Valley.

DPS says the wrong-way driver was originally reported along I-10 near Tonopah. They located the wrong-way driver near 395th Avenue, after the driver had self-corrected.

The driver allegedly failed to stop for troopers and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, DPS says the driver crashed their vehicle. Troopers were then able to take the driver into custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This is the 32nd media-reported, serious, wrong-way incident in the Valley this year.

Police say there was no sign of impairment.