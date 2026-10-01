Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsStatewide News

Actions

Chiricahua National Park Act headed to President Trump may create Arizona's fourth national park

Chiricahua — long known as the “Wonderland of Rocks” since its 1924 proclamation — may soon join Arizona's other national parks: the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Saguaro
For more than a century, Chiricahua National Monument has been protected as a national monument. Now, it could soon receive a new title. A bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers has introduced legislation to redesignate Chiricahua as a national park. U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, along with Congressman Juan Ciscomani, are backing the proposal in Washington. If approved, Chiricahua would become Arizona’s fourth national park, joining Grand Canyon National Park, Petrified Forest National Park, and Saguaro National Park.
Chiricahua National Monument could become Arizona’s fourth national park
Posted

The Chiricahua National Park Act has passed Congress and is making its way to President Donald Trump’s desk for a final signature that could designate the national monument as Arizona’s fourth national park.

“This evening, Mayor (Greg) Hancock received a call from Senator Mark Kelly sharing the exciting news that the legislation had passed the Senate,“ the City of Willcox said Wednesday night on social media.

If the president signs the act, Chiricahua — long known as the “Wonderland of Rocks” since its 1924 proclamation — would join Arizona's other national parks: the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Saguaro. It would also become the 64th national park in the United States.

The House passed the Chiricahua National Park Act in March, a bipartisan move that reflected years of effort: previous versions of similar legislation have been introduced dating back to 2016, and a Senate committee-approved version was reported in a prior Congress.

Supporters have framed the measure as both a conservation victory and an economic opportunity for rural southeastern Arizona. However, it is also raising questions about what national park status could mean for a place many describe as peaceful and uncrowded.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW