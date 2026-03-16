Arizona one step closer to getting its fourth national park

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGUN) — The U.S. House on Monday approved H.R. 6380, the Chiricahua National Park Act, sending to the Senate legislation from U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.), who represents Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, that would redesignate Cochise County’s 102-year-old Chiricahua National Monument as Chiricahua National Park.

VIDEO: Watch Rep. Ciscomani deliver remarks on the Chiricahua National Park Act

“The Chiricahua National Park Act honors one of southeastern Arizona’s most incredible natural treasures by giving Chiricahua National Monument a national park status,” Ciscomani said in a statement released after the vote. “This redesignation will protect our public lands while also bringing more tourism to our region, boosting economic development. I’m proud to introduce legislation that highlights what’s special about our region and reflects the unique priorities of Arizona.”

Supporters framed the measure as both a conservation victory and an economic opportunity for rural southeastern Arizona.

“It is a fitting choice to become Arizona’s fourth national park, and I look forward to working with Rep. Ciscomani on getting this legislation signed into law,” House Natural Resources Committee Chair Bruce Westerman said after the bill’s passage.

Local elected leaders and regional groups offered strong endorsements. “As the Mayor of Willcox and a small-business owner, I can tell you firsthand that redesignating the Chiricahuas as a National Park would be transformational,” Greg Hancock, mayor of Willcox, said in a quoted statement. “Tourism isn’t just helpful to our community — it’s essential. A National Park designation would bring more visitors, support local jobs, and strengthen the entire economy of rural Arizona.”

Conservation and outdoor recreation advocates also praised the legislation. “Chiricahua contains some of the greatest natural wonders in Baja Arizona,” Matthew Nelson, executive director of the Arizona Trail Association, said. “Having a National Park and a National Scenic Trail in Cochise County is going to have a profoundly positive impact on our rural communities.” Camilla Simon, executive director of HECHO, added that the bill “will strengthen conservation, increase tourism, protect Tribal access, and grow the outdoor recreation economy, while supporting local jobs and small businesses throughout Cochise County.”

Sen. Mark Kelly — who has sponsored companion legislation in the Senate — framed the effort similarly in his own release last year: “Our bipartisan legislation to designate Chiricahua National Monument as a national park would further promote conservation, boost tourism, and create economic opportunities in Southern Arizona,” he said.

But the bill’s passage in the House drew immediate caveats from tribal leaders, local critics and conservation-watchers who say a name change alone will not resolve serious concerns.

“A National Park designation would ramp up foot and vehicle traffic, as well as infrastructure development on this land, which would jeopardize burial sites, ceremonial areas, site lines and animal, plant life,” Justine Jimmy, deputy attorney general for the San Carlos Apache Tribe, told AZPM during subcommittee hearings last year. “Further, the Park Service would increase the number of personnel managing and patrolling the park, leading to difficulties for tribal members seeking access to the land.”

Other skeptics questioned whether the bill — which, according to the Congressional Budget Office "would redesignate the Chiricahua National Monument in Arizona as the Chiricahua National Park” but “would not change the ownership or management of the area” — actually delivers new protections or funding. Critics also warned that existing infrastructure could be overwhelmed by heightened visitation.

Rep. Ciscomani acknowledged those issues during debate and argued that consultation and protections are part of the process. According to his office, the bill’s supporters say it will not expand federal jurisdiction or automatically trigger new fees, and that tribal consultation is an ongoing component of planning. “Designating Chiricahua as a national park will strengthen its national profile, support local jobs, and bring even more visitors to Cochise County and the surrounding region,” Ciscomani said.

The bill’s passage in the House was bipartisan and reflected years of effort: previous versions of similar legislation have been introduced dating back to 2016, and a Senate committee-approved version was reported in a prior Congress.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration. As that process unfolds, advocates say the next phase must address the concerns voiced by tribes and local residents. “We are encouraged by the strong bipartisan support behind this legislation in both chambers of Congress, which reflects a shared commitment across parties to protect Chiricahua for future generations,” HECHO’s Camilla Simon said — while tribal leaders and local critics insist that designation should be paired with clear guarantees on access, cultural protections, infrastructure planning and funding to ensure the landscape and communities both benefit.

If the Senate approves the bill in identical form and the president signs it, Chiricahua — long known as the “Wonderland of Rocks” since its 1924 proclamation — would become Arizona’s fourth national park, joining the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Saguaro.