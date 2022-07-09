Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

CBP officers seized over 10,000 fentanyl pills

Fentanyl seized
@CBPPortDirNOG
Fentanyl seized
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 13:51:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 10,000 fentanyl pills at the Port of Entry.

CBP says the pills were hidden inside a body-shaping garment.

Currently, there have been around 44,944 (YTD) Drug Seizure Events that have taken place this year by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Drug seizure

Fentanyl contributed to the greatest number of overdose deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Mountly Surveillance Report shows a jump of nearly 118 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

Fentanyl overdose deaths in Pima County

RELATED: DEA working to curb fentanyl availability as overdose deaths rise

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰