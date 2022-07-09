CBP officers seized over 10,000 fentanyl pills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 10,000 fentanyl pills at the Port of Entry.

CBP says the pills were hidden inside a body-shaping garment.

More than 10,000 FENTANYL pills hidden inside a body shaping garment being worn by a pedestrian. Great work by CBP Officers in preventing these dangerous opioids from reaching our communities. pic.twitter.com/45FS03NHoI — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) July 9, 2022

Currently, there have been around 44,944 (YTD) Drug Seizure Events that have taken place this year by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

cbp.gov

Fentanyl contributed to the greatest number of overdose deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Mountly Surveillance Report shows a jump of nearly 118 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

KGUN 9

RELATED: DEA working to curb fentanyl availability as overdose deaths rise