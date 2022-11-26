Camelback HS teacher and coach shot, killed outside Phoenix business near 12th Street and Maryland

PHOENIX — A Camelback High School teacher and track coach has died after being shot outside a Phoenix business Friday.

At about 6 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police were called to 12th Street and Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police later identified the man as 30-year-old, David Denogean.

When officers arrived they located Denogean outside with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

The Phoenix Union High School District has since confirmed to ABC15 that Denogean was a guest teacher, also known as a long-term substitute, and boys track coach at Camelback High School.

The district has released the following statement Saturday:

"The Phoenix Union and Camelback communities send our sincere condolences to the family of guest teacher and coach David Denogean. We will provide the support our staff and students need during this time of loss."

Denogean was walking his dog when the shooting occurred, police say, though it is currently unknown why he was shot.

Police say a male suspect has not been apprehended.

This incident is currently under investigation.